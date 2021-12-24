For the troops, for curing cancer: Local events aim to give back on Christmas Eve

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Giving back this Christmas Eve was a theme throughout the region. One cause gave back to the troops serving the community, and another raised an incredible amount to fight childhood cancer.

30 National Guard Soldiers were treated to a surprise Christmas Eve dinner at Monroe Community Hospital, courtesy of Fresenius Kidney Care.

“The majority of the folks won’t be able to be at home with their families. It’s just a little ‘thank you,’ for the personal sacrifice they’re making,” CEO Bill Vally said.

The troops, called in to help combat surging COVID cases in our region and fill the staffing gaps. Vally says the honor, all his. “It’s a privilege to come here this evening and serve those who are serving their country and communities.”

Christine Rozek helped to organize the feast and the celebration was personal. “My son is here helping with all of his Guardsmen, so I wanted to make sure that they had Christmas,” she says.

Over in Victor, another holiday occasion was helping to give back to the community: The Victor Hills Golf Club light display. Maggie Broker tells us what you can expect as you wind through the 1.5-mile illuminated maze.

“There are dinosaurs with volcanos, there are cherry blossom trees with unicorns,” she says.

This Jurassic scene is one of several light displays here at Victor Hills Golf Club. Come down and drive through for a good cause! More tonight on @News_8 at 11. @ccjgarzone pic.twitter.com/khpcxxJ4AW — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) December 25, 2021

$5 from every ticket goes to ‘CURE’, a charity that helps treat childhood cancer. “As of today, we’ve been able to raise almost $27,000,” she says.

If you want to come to support this, don’t worry, it doesn’t end tonight. “We’re kind of hoping to see some really fun stuff happen on New Year’s Eve, see if people want to come out and check out the show,” she says.

The Victor Hills light display re-opens on Sunday and will run through January 2nd.

