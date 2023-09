ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Foodlink’s Festival of Food returned for its 18th year Monday at the Rochester Public Market

Hundreds gathered to taste and drink the over 50 local food and beverage vendors who were on hand for the sold out event.

The Festival of Food is Foodlink’s annual fundraiser to support its efforts in fighting hunger and food insecurity. All proceeds from the event go to helping Foodlink’s battle against food insecurity in the Rochester region.