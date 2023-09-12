ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Finger Lakes Community College issued a shelter in place alert Tuesday, after a student was allegedly seen near the entrance making threatening gestures with a knife.

According to a message from FLCC President Robert Nye, the allegedly armed student was seen off campus, but nearby. The student then rode a bicycle onto the campus and was reported to police.

Nye said a warning message was sent to the FLCC community, and the shelter in place alert went out as soon as officials determined the student was on campus.

Nye said police found the student 32 minutes after the initial report, on the fourth floor of a building where he would have been taking classes.

Officials did not share any additional information about any potential arrests or charges.

A message from FLCC President Robert Nye: