Rain showers will soon transition to snow as an approaching cold front drops temperatures from the 40s back into the 30s and 20s overnight. Although we're not anticipating significant accumulations of snow from this, you may wake up to a quick, passing flurry to start off the morning New Year's Eve. Best chance for accumulating snow will be across higher elevations. There may some slippery spots as any moisture left on the roadways could freeze and create slick travel conditions as temperatures drop below freezing into Thursday morning.

Besides the stray lake flurries, the rest of the day will be spent relatively quiet and temperatures much cooler in the 30s. We may see some breaks of sun during the afternoon as high pressure pumps in drier air, which could create some partial clearing and perhaps some moonlit skies by the time the ball drops at midnight.