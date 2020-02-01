Firefighters union: City’s unauthorized access report incorrect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — The union that represents Rochester firefighters says the City of Rochester’s Friday report of unauthorized access to city employees personal information is incorrect.

IAFF 1071 said the 5 firefighters linked to this access and suspended looked in a file that was encrypted and widely accessible to all city employees adding it was IAFF 1071 made the city aware of the situation and now is members “have been disciplined for it.”

Friday evening city officials said they have notified its employees that there is “reason to believe that their W-2 forms for tax year 2019 were subject to unauthorized access via an internal City network drive.”

They added some information from vendors may also have been exposed.

“We have no reason to believe anyone’s identity has been compromised,” said City Communications Director Justin Roj. “The City’s Office of Public Integrity is investigating this matter and will refer evidence of criminal wrongdoing, if any, to the Rochester Police Department. In addition, the City has already has taken action to prevent the release of such information in the future.”

The city confirmed 5 firefighters and 1 employee in environmental services have been suspended.

News 8 has yet to reach out to the city to get a response to the union’s claims.