Last week, I posted a graphic to Twitter that showed how much better Josh Allen has been this season when playing in warm weather. The data behind the idea was relatively simple: Take the game time temperature and compare it to how many passing yards Josh Allen would go on to have. As one might expect, Allen's average yardage was highest during warm weather games and lowest during cold weather games. There are a litany of reasons why this isn't surprising, nor unique to Josh Allen. But it did plant the seed for more of a deep dive to see just how much Mother Nature has influenced Josh Allen through his career. The question is this: Outside of the countless variables that factor into a single game performance, is there any element of predictability to the kind of game Josh Allen might have based strictly on the weather?

THE NUMBERS: Using average yardage isn't a reliable enough metric to define a single game's "success". For this analysis, I went back through Josh Allen's entire career from 2018-2020. That's 41 games, including both regular season and playoffs. Alongside average yards, we tracked three additional metrics to attempt to add some texture and context to the "success" of each game. Included are completion percentage (how often Allen successfully completed a pass to a receiver regardless of total yardage), QBR (a metric by ESPN that measures a QB's contribution to winning) and whether the Bills won or lost the game.