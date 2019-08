AUGUST PRECIPITATION: 0.57"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 7.15"MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:13 AMSUNDAY SUNSET: 8:18 PM

We've got mostly clear skies right now and the air is comfortable with low humidity. This will stick around tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 60s. A more southerly wind will inject some extra moisture for the region as well as some warmer air. Expect temperatures to climb up into the middle 80s with increasing clouds in the afternoon. There will be a few scattered rain showers to the south and east of Rochester, but overall most will stay dry Monday.Things get a bit more interesting heading into the middle of the week. A broad area of instability will slide into the region and bring the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. There could be some major downpours Tuesday throughout the day. Temperatures will not be as warm as highs climb into the upper 70s. There is still a bit of uncertainty when it comes to Wednesday through Friday. There will be a few storms in the area Wednesday, but the focus may be further south with the rain. Thursday and Friday both look to have a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. WEEKEND OUTLOOK: An early look at next weekend shows dry air settling in across the region under high pressure with seasonal temperatures.