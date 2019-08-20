1 dead, 1 arrested after fight on city’s northwest side

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A man is dead following a fight on the city’s northwest side.

Police say officers responded to Saratoga Avenue for reports of a fight around around 6:20 p.m. Monday.

There, Rochester police officers found 61-year-old Tommy Rash unconscious in the street. Rash was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained during the altercation.

Police later arrested Steve Woodard, 35 of Rochester, and charged him with criminally negligent homicide.

Woodard is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning in city court.