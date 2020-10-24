Feature film being shot in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Throughout October a rather large film crew has been setting up at different spots around the Rochester area.

Friday, they were shooting on Ontario Beach Park.

The crew is from Rochester’s Steven James Media Group and this is their third feature film.

The movies title is The Mystery of Her and it tells the story of a young woman who loses her memory after a car crash only to realize she doesn’t like who she was before the crash.

Jim Pavone, executive producer, says they decided to move forward with the movie despite the pandemic.

“Shooting a movie in these times is very difficult. We’re respecting the guidelines set forth. Our cast and crew are tested weekly. We have a compliance officer on set making sure camera equipment is wiped down, people are separating in different zones so if there’s ever an incident people can be traced with the zone they’re working in, so it’s been difficult, but it should be difficult, any time you’re out producing something bigger than yourself it should be difficult so I can’t be more proud of the team we’ve assembled here,” Pavone said.