Fatal Accident on West Broad Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle accident in downtown Rochester that occurred Sunday afternoon on West Broad Street and South Plymouth Avenue.

Officials say the male suffered a medical emergency rending them unconscious, then they slowly rear ended the vehicle in front of them.

When officers from the Rochester Fire Department and RPD arrived they began life saving measures and the individual was transported to Strong Memorial hospital where he later passed away.

Officials will not be releasing the name at this time.

