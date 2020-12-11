Family who owned Gates house at time of explosion: ‘It was a happy and loving place’

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The family who owned the house that exploded in Gates on Wednesday night said they’re still in shock.

Terese Caiazza said her late aunt and uncle owned the house at 51 Noel Drive in Gates for 10 years.

“It was our family’s gathering place. We had our big family extended dining room table that was right by the door so when everybody would arrive for the holidays we’d all be sitting around and we could see who was coming in immediately. We’d be so happy to see each other, you’d walk right in, you could smell all the food cooking because we do have a large Italian family,” Caiazza said.

These family photos were taken at 51 Noel Dr. in Gates, the house that exploded on Wednesday. These memories, and many others over the span of 10 years, are what the family says they’ll remember, not the rubble that remains. Their message to the community coming up @News_8 at 6 pic.twitter.com/DVLMbkrPft — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) December 11, 2020

After Caiazza’s aunt and uncle died, their son continued living in the house. He just moved out December 1 and the family started discussing what would happen with the ownership of the house. Then, Wednesday night’s tragedy.

“Full blown explosion, just complete devastation, I’ve never seen anything like that I don’t think any of us have,” Caiazza said. “My uncle passed in 2019 and my aunt just passed this year so it kind of felt like the last remnants of them were kind of wiped off the face of the earth suddenly.”

While the family is relieved no one was physically hurt, they’re still hurting emotionally. The family is asking people to be sensitive to their pain.

“The implication of accusation or comments on social media, speculation just remember that it’s real people with real feelings,” she said. “This wasn’t a vacant empty home for the past 10 years, this has been a place where memories that myself and other members of my family will cherish for the rest of our lives have occurred year after year it’s definitely gonna be tough.”

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.