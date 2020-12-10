Family reacts to childhood home exploding in Gates: ‘It’s just a house but it meant a lot’

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — All that physically remains of a family’s childhood home at 51 Noel Dr. in Gates is charred wood, debris, and the faint smell of smoke, after an explosion destroyed it Wednesday night. But to those family members who now see their grandparent’s old home destroyed, memories also remain.

Laina Liotta’s grandparents lived in the house for 50 years. Her parents grew up here and, basically, so did she.

“I learned to ride a bike right here, I learned to swim in that pool,” Liotta said. “I remember my papa, this was the last place he was, and him cooking on the grill Sunday dinners in the summer.”

She said after her grandfather died, her grandmother couldn’t take care of the house and the family sold it about 10 years ago. Liotta said her mom wishes they hadn’t, and the family planned to buy it back. In fact, Liotta said her mom was supposed to have a walk through of the house on Thursday, the day after the explosion happened.

“My mom had just called me to say she got off the phone with my uncle to say she was gonna buy it, she was gonna do it, and five minutes later he got a call saying it was on fire.”

Liotta said for years she avoided coming back to this street because she missed it so much, but recently she started driving by again. She said seeing the home in ruins was hard but things happen for a reason.

“This isn’t what I’ll remember. I’ll remember all of them, and these two being babies here. It’s just a house but it meant a lot. So for people it’s a cool spectacle to them, but it meant a lot for us even when it wasn’t ours, it was still grandma’s house.”

There were no injuries to neighbors or firefighters as a result of the explosion. Gates firefighters said the homeowner was found safe and wasn’t home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were on scene on Thursday cleaning up the debris.

More photos of the debris. In the third photo, you can see the side of the house next door charred and partially destroyed also @News_8 pic.twitter.com/2Zw4wC2GBQ — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) December 10, 2020

Gates police ask people not to go to the street to see the damage and take photos, out of respect.