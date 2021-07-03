Families reflect on parades returning for first time in two years

PENFIELD; FAIRPORT (WROC) — Fourth of July parades are back after two years.

News 8 headed out to Penfield and Fairport, and spoke with families reflecting on how far we’ve come in this pandemic.

Over in Fairport, Lori Schukraft says it’s a big deal for the village.

“It’s a big deal yeah, it’s a nice event they go out of their way to support locally.”

And it’s a big deal for her son. This is a way to make memories , get out of the house, and just bond.

“It’s definitely something we would like to make a tradition,” she said.

Parents like Lori are also reflecting on a year of constant of change; inside the classroom and out.

“It was hard not being able to go out as often visit with friends, that’s the biggest thing he missed was being with friends,” she said.

For Adam and Tiffany Weil, it’s been a tiring year.

“I think it’s strange, you know you had an entire year of people staying away from each other, keeping their distance which was weird and scary now we’re back out,” she said.

But it’s refreshing to see the community like this. Smiling, joyful, catching up.

“This is our community, this is where we live and it’s our kids go to school here,” said Adam Weil.

“It’s hope, it’s a good thing, a good start,” said Schukraft.