Fairport mayor has inclusive goals for village’s 10 year plan: ‘Welcoming to everybody’

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport mayor is looking to the future and wants to hear from the people who live in and visit the historic canal village. One of Mayor Julie Domaratz’s main focuses is making Fairport more inclusive.

The ‘jewel of the Erie Canal’ is what Domaratz considers Fairport.

“What I would like to see in the village of Fairport is to make sure we’re welcoming to everybody so we have a wide range of diversity in our community,” she said.

But that’s just what she wants. Domaratz also wants to hear from everyone else. She’s put out a survey to residents and people living in the surrounding town of Perinton, and it can also be found online.

“We don’t have a lot of space, where you’re going to see new construction it’s typically taking those projects or those buildings we have today and determining how they may be reused based on what the community sees as needs in that.”

Since February, one side of the canal has under renovation- adding a platform on the water, a granite timeline along the water, and putting in a walking path connected to the nearby neighborhoods. The other side is next to be fixed up and they’ll be restoring buildings and making it easier to get to the canal. Overall, Domaratz says these renovations are adding new sparkle to the jewel that is Fairport.

“There are so many things that we need to look forward to for the next 10 years, how do we build this community so it’s resilient, that people want to live here, the people feel comfortable they can afford to and play a role in this community.”

Domaratz said they will be holding an in-person public forum on Monday, which will include an open house and an information session about housing. Another meeting will be held October 6 virtually.

The mayor asks those who want to attend one or both of these meetings to register online at fairportny.com.