ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Kiwanis Club of Penfield-Perinton hosted a ‘Mocktober!’ Friday evening to support children’s charities in the Rochester area.

Among the beneficiaries was the Mary Cariola Center, which helps children with intellectual disabilities and their families.

The night was complete with drinks and Irish dancers, all entertaining the crowd at the Faircraft Brauhaus.

“We work really hard to support their families, who really need comprehensive advice, and support needed to coordinate all the services needed for their children,” said Mary Cariola Center President and CEO Karen Zandi.

News 8’s Brennan Somers was a bartender at the event.