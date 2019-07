Rochester, NY (WROC)- Firefighters responding to a home on Kosciusko Street in the city were surprised when exotic pets were discovered inside.

The homeowner alerted first responders to dogs, snakes and a tarantula living in the home. At least one scorpion was unaccounted for immediately after the fire.

The fire was extinguished in about a half-hour and the residents made it out safely. The red cross is assisting two adults and four children with housing.