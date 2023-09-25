ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday was day two of the Kelvin Vickers trial, picking up after an adjournment Friday when a juror informed the court of an illness.

The Boston man is facing charges related to the shooting death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, and charges connected to the fatal shooting of two other men just prior.

The prosecution tells News 8 they feel confident in the approach they are taking with chronologically covering the events going through July 19, 20, and 21, 2022.

The two other homicides the prosecution plan to connect Vickers to are 25-year-old Myjel Rand, who died after being taken to the hospital, and 19-year-old Ricky Collinge, who died on scene.

Collinge’s mother, Nikki Siplin, sat alongside family of fallen Officer Mazurkiewicz in court Monday.

The jury heard from a longtime resident of the North Clinton neighborhood who described hearing the triple shooting on July 20, and later witnessing a car without lights driving away.

Also taking the stand Monday, an officer with the Rochester Police Department who responded to the triple shooting scene. The officer’s body worn footage was shown in court, and was very graphic with distressed communication.

During court recess, Collinge’s mother said this was the first time she saw the video. According to the testimony, it appears the other victim in that triple shooting was Collinge’s uncle.

“It was excruciatingly painful to watch here and see again like, reliving that moment from that phone call,” Siplin said. “That’s all I could go back to, and just hearing how devastated my brother was and calling me crying, telling me what he saw. It just took me back to that moment when him crying, calling me letting me know my son was dead.”

Also taking the stand Monday, an emergency doctor at Strong Memorial Hospital who testified to treating both the third victim in that triple shooting, as well as Myjel Rand.