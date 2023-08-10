ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The EquiCenter in Honeoye Falls will soon begin what they call a much needed expansion.

They’re breaking ground on a new indoor riding area.

The new facility will nearly double the space available for riders, which folks with the EquiCenter say has been an issue. The expansion will also address another issue.

“We have a lot of people on our wait list,” said EquiCenter CDO Ryan Shear. “Our services are in high demand so this big arena is going to make a big difference for the Rochester community and anyone that needs these services.”

Their therapeutic riding program currently serves more than 175 participants, including veterans.

They say around 170 people are stuck on that wait-list. They also say the limited space can cause health issues in the horses.

This comes as the EquiCenter therapeutic riding program turns 20 next year.