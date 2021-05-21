Empty buildings for the homeless? Rally outside of Cadillac Hotel demands more housing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a movement that has picked up momentum all throughout the pandemic – a fight to turn empty buildings into affordable housing.

Friday, advocates in Rochester gathered outside former Cadillac Hotel claiming what they call – an opportunity for our homeless.

The hotel has a long history. It used to house many homeless people in Rochester – until it closed – displacing them.

Sister Grace with House of Mercy says year after year, they return to protest in hopes of claiming it back.

“This Cadillac belongs to the people, the poor, and we want it back for the poor,” said Sister Grace.

And it’s not the only empty building in town, she says.

“There are many empty hotels in the city of Rochester, if NYC can put homeless in their empty hotels Rochester can do the same,” she said.

A lot of this taking wind after the pandemic began. More people working from home – means more office spaces shutting down.

Rallyists say in New York City – hotel revenues are down 80% – and office vacancies have reached record highs.

Graham Hughes with Rochester Housing Alliance says at the same time, luxury developments are going up locally.

In the past year, he says the median price for homes increased 10%, and median rent went up 8%.

That’s where HONDA comes in – it stands for “housing our neighbors with dignity act.”

The bill aims to convert these empty building into housing for low income individuals.

In the meantime, advocates are starting with the county and surrounding community – to make their voices heard.

“And consider housing as a necessary human right.”

The event was hosted by members of Housing Justice for All, including leaders with VOCAL-NY and Rochester City Wide Tenant Union. The bill also has support from local lawmakers including local assemblymen Harry Bronson and Demond Meeks.