ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An effort to allow licensing of cannabis dispensaries in our area as failed, at least for now.

That means the delay will continue.

New York State had asked a judge to remove an injunction put in place after a Michigan-based company had sued saying New York’s licensing process discriminated against out-of-state companies.

That injunction meant five New York regions could not get licenses — the Finger lakes Region being one of them.

On Tuesday, a judge said the injunction will stay in place as this case moves through the court system.