ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who drove drunk and struck a father and daughter in Clarkson on Christmas Eve eight years ago has been released from prison and deported.

The girl in that car died months after the crash.

Efrain Lopez-Contreras was not supposed to be in this country — let alone Clarkson — when this happened. He was here illegally, and there was an active order to have him removed when he got behind the wheel drunk on Christmas Eve, 2015.

Giana Bartolucci and her father were on the road in Clarkson on a last-minute search for a Christmas tree. The 14-year-old suffered a major brain injury in the crash and died in June the next year.

Lopez-Contreras was convicted of manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide, among other charges and sent to prison. News 8 learned he was released on November 2 of this year and deported on November 22.

Immigration officials told us they sent him to Mexico.

Giana’s father, Tony, who survived the crash, remains a pastor in Clarkson. He and his wife, Lois, offered Lopez-Contreras forgiveness at his sentencing and said this week they hope he does good with his life while they continue to mourn the loss of Giana.