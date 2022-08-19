ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Farm Bureau put out a new survey saying 60% of US farmland is facing a severe drought (mainly the Southwest, West, and Central Plains). In response, farmers are killing off crops that won’t reach maturity– and selling off heads of cattle early.

That 60% of farmland is about 40% of US farmers now having to make those tough decisions, up about 24% from last year.

Steven Carnovale, a supply chain expert at RIT, says what happens in others parts of the country, has an impact. “It just causes all kinds of problems, right? It can cause price increases, it can cause shortages,” he says.

And we could see shortages and more price hikes here in Rochester. He says that’s due to the concentrated nature of US agriculture. A handful of companies, in a handful of places, are pumping out the majority of product. “It’s less than ideal, certainly,” he says.

When it comes to the dry conditions locally, Dale Wickham or Wickham Farms in Penfield says places like theirs are equipped with ample irrigation. But that also means a lot of extra work– adding to the price tag.

“So we are able to for the most part– get our crops through those critical periods. But it’s a challenge nonetheless. There are times when it doesn’t always work out,” says Wickham.

To add to the problem, financial expert George Conboy with Brighton Securities says don’t forget about the inflation across the nation.



“Farmers are already facing increased costs, mainly because of higher fuel costs, and higher labor costs. That translates directly into higher food prices,” says Conboy.

Carnavale says the drought disaster is shaking up a fragile supply chain even more. But if action is taken now, perhaps, it will lessen the sting.

“Do we make some fixed investments now? Do we relocate production now? Do we look for alternative sources of supply now?” says Carnivale.