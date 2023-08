ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a fiery crash along Clover Street in the Town of Mendon Saturday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene around 5:00 a.m. Investigators determined a car left the road, hit a tree, and caught fire.

The driver, who has not bee publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.