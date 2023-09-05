ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve been feeling like the bees have been more aggressive lately, you’re probably not alone, but it may not actually be bees, but yellow jackets.

Experts say when the weather starts to get colder, that’s when wasps like yellow jackets start to take shelter in your home. A local exterminator shares what to look out for when you see wasps and what you can do to stop them.

Around this time, it’s likely you or someone you know has had a home invasion or at least been stung by a yellow jacket. Folks like Greg Hamburger and Antonio Rivera have noticed.

“First they were like there was one when they brought our food out and then another and another. There were like five bees and they wouldn’t leave us alone. Then they followed us and we went to stand like outside of the area, and they were still like lingering around. They were chasing her around actually,” says Rivera.

Kennedy Brayboy is the General Manager of Innovative Pest Management Corp in Rochester and he says “bee break-ins” are common this time of year. He says worker wasps regenerate their entire population each year and from August until mid-October, wasps start to come into homes and build their nests.

“So, you find a few queens that find a place to survive the winter and they regenerate this entire thing. This particular year, I think it may have started a little earlier because we were so unseasonably warm. I actually saw wasps flying around in January,” says Brayboy.

Exterminators like Brayboy will come and use silica aerogel on the outside of the home where the yellow jackets came in and within 48 hours, they’ll stop. He says if you see wasps, you should look for a certain pattern of movement.

“What they need to look for to indicate an active nest is a back and forth movement amongst the wasps.”

Brayboy adds if you’re looking to keep wasps away from the outside of your home, you can make a “bee jar trap” and hang it away from where you want them to be.

We also reached out to the D-E-C and their message is to leave pollinators alone when at all possible.