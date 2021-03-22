Dome Arena evacuated, vaccinations suspended after small fire

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Dome Arena was evacuated Monday afternoon, and vaccinations temporarily suspended after a small fire inside. The arena is one of Monroe County’s most prominent COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Officials say a malfunctioning LED ceiling light caused a small electrical fire.

The building was immediately evacuated, and vaccinations were suspended. They were able to resume around 5:40 p.m. Officials say the rest of today’s vaccination appointments would be accommodated.

The Dome Arena opened as a COVID-19 vaccination site in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

