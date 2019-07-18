Distracted driving: a dangerous problem

After a serious crash on Lyell Avenue in Gates last week. Two children are still battling serious injuries, and undergoing several surgeries.

The woman who hit the children is facing criminal charges, because police say she was on her phone when her car hit the kids.

The crash is once again raising concerns about distracted driving.

Distracted drivers endanger themselves, passengers, other drivers and people walking nearby.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says driving when you’re distracted is six times more dangerous than driving under the influence.

Triple A driving instructor Eddie Moody says accidents like the one in Gates are preventable.

“They should first pull over to a safe location, turn the ignition off of their car. And even get out of the vehicle with their cell phone. Take their call or send their text message,” said Moody.