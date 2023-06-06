ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jawad was walking with his daughter at Cobb’s Hill Tuesday, looking upwards and putting some of the pieces together.

“I definitely see the haze in the sky — I just noticed on my phone — the app— a weather alert,” he said.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said New York is facing ‘extraordinary’ air quality conditions right now.

“All New Yorkers have seen the conditions out in the field today,” said Commissioner Basil Seggos. He said the sky is thick, and visibility is terrible. He said about 100 wildfires burning in Quebec are the blame.

“Over the last few days, we’ve issued an air quality health advisory,” he said.

Gary Ginsberg with the State Department of Health said the air quality– especially for those with breathing issues- is poor. And it has harmful particles in it.

“Just try to minimize it by going indoors or find ways to breathe less hard,” said Ginsberg.

At Cobb’s Hill Park, Derek told News 8 he has allergies– but the smoke’s not stopping him.

“I’m going to go enjoy the day. I have a yoga and meditation later,” he said.

Patrick by the reservoir said in Los Angles, it’s like this all the time. But those who have things like asthma should take caution.

“I’m sure there are those among us who are affected by this kind of thing.”

His 10-year-old son Gabriel– arms crossed and toughing the elements. “Nothing much to be worried about,” he said.

Like Patrick, Josh said California’s been dealing with this for years. If you’re healthy… come on. “I think we can deal with it for a little bit. Just a little bit,” he said.

But the DEC laying it out again– it might be wise to limit time outdoors until this blows over.

“You can probably experience impacts to eyes, your nose, your throat, it’s more irritating to breathe…” said Seggos.