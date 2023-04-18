ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation responded Tuesday to complaints regarding the conditions of some road signs along I-490 heading into Rochester.

Some of those signs can be seen peeling, with the green parts drooping down over the yellow. As a result, some of the wording on these signs are hard to read.

News 8 reached out to the Department of Transportation on this matter. The department issued a statement saying, “NYSDOT is aware of this issue, and is working to discern the cause and deliver the necessary solution.”