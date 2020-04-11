Breaking News
Daughter remembers her father who died of COVID-19

Top Stories

Don Adair passed away surrounded by the love he fostered

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Don Adair wore a big smile in every picture.

And he had a lot to smile about – four children and five grandchildren.

He also was able to practice law in his own firm and in his own town.

Adair graduated from from East High School before heading off to Harvard University and Cornell Law School.

His was a full life that outshines his final dark days, but from those dark days rose the heartfelt words of his daughter Abby Adair Reinhard, who documented her father’s decline in an online post.

“I think I started writing it as a way of processing what was happening, and I wanted to document it because it felt like I was experiencing something really important in my life — and I wanted to remember it,” Reinhard said. 

She says her father entered Highland Hospital after a fall and while there contracted COVID-19.

“It was almost like an out-of-body experience — a total disbelief that this was happening. But he didn’t have a fever, and he didn’t, at the time, have any respiratory issues, so I thought that although this is really scary, I’m sure he’ll survive,” Reinhard remembered.

But after aspirating, Adair took a sharp turn for the worse, according to his daughter.

His children spent hours and hours talking to him through a phone placed next to his ear. 

“For us to be together, even though we were in different parts of the world, we were sharing memories together and sharing our hearts with our dad — it was really poignant,” she said.

But they couldn’t visit him and couldn’t give him one last kiss.

His burial Thursday marked the second in a week for Reinhard, who lost her grandfather to heart failure.

“It’s hard not to be close physically to your loved ones and to be at these burials in a big circle with only a few people many feet away from each other. It’s really surreal,” Reinhard says.

Though social distancing is difficult, no matter the circumstance, Reinhard wants her story to underscore how important it is.

“Take every precaution that you can,” she said. “Stay safe to keep others safe. This is real. It’s here, people are dying here in Rochester, so just be safe.”

Reinhard also noted her frustration with Highland’s masking policy at the time her father entered the hospital.

Highland did not adopt universal masking for its staff until March 31st, after Adair arrived.

“The hospital where he contracted it is where I had all three of my children, and it’s a great place. But I have to say I’m really confused, given that school had been closed for more than two weeks before they started universal masking at this hospital.” said Reinhard. “That didn’t make sense to me.”

News 8 reached out to Highland Hospital for a response and in a statement they said:

We offer our heartfelt condolences on the passing of these individuals and empathize with their friends and families. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Highland Hospital has consistently followed all government and professional guidelines for testing individuals for COVID-19. As those guidelines have changed, and as testing has become more widely available, Highland has modified its approach to testing, continuing to follow the guidelines. As is true of all hospitals, Highland Hospital is now able to test more patients than at the start of the pandemic, and is testing many more patients upon admission. Highland Hospital also monitors all employees for symptoms of illness and has moved to universal masking in order to further protect all healthcare workers and patients.”

