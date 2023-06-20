PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — Andrew Daugherty was sentenced for his involvement in a sex trafficking ring in Yates County.

According to the Yates County District Attorney, Daugherty, 50, of Dundee, was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on June 20. Daugherty and 17 others were indicted on rape and sex trafficking charges for abusing the same minor.

Daugherty and the other individuals charged abused the victim over the course of seven years at various locations across Yates County and the Southern Tier. Daugherty raped the victim when she was under the age of 13 while threatening her with a rifle.

Daugherty previously pled guilty to predatory sexual assault (a class A-ll felony), predatory sexual assault against a child (a class A-11 felony), sex trafficking of a child (a class B felony), and compelling prostitution (a class B felony).

The investigation into the sex trafficking ring began on October 13, 2022. Daugherty was indicted and pled guilty this spring.