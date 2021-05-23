Cyclists ride for National Missing Children’s Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC)- Cyclists embarking on cross-state ride to raise awareness for National Missing Children`s Day made a stop in our area Sunday.

The volunteers set off on a 350-mile journey from Williamsville and stopped in Chili’s Davis Park. There they celebrated the life of Brittanee Drexel, a Chili teen who went missing in 2009. The riders were joined by local law enforcement and Drexel’s family.

The riders will continue on tomorrow to Syracuse, Sauquoit, and finally end in Albany May 26.

The goal is to raise awareness and support for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and National Missing Children’s Day, on May 25. The four-day ride will also serve as a pre-event to NCMEC`s “Miles for Hope,” a month-long awareness and fundraising mission to benefit NCMEC taking place later this fall.