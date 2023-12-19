ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New opportunities are on the horizon for local students, interested in working the cybersecurity field.

It’s a scholarship program spearheaded by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, which aims to address a shortage in government cybersecurity personnel. Those awarded the scholarship could receive free tuition to schools like RIT.

In return, they would work in a cyber-related position within the Department of Defense after graduating.

“Even as the number of the cybersecurity attacks have grown throughout the years, the number of the cyber work force has not kept pace with this rising threat,” Gillibrand said. “The tech workforce we do have is quickly aging out. Roughly half of federal employees in computer science and computer engineering positions are roughly 50 or older.”

This scholarship will cover the cost of tuition as well as textbooks, fees, a one-time computer purchase, and room and board.