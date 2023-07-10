ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester community came together Monday, addressing youth violence in the city with free hair cuts.

“Cut the Violence” happens each year at Andre’s Barber Shop on Portland Avenue in the city. Kids ages seven to 17 were able to get a fresh cut, while also having meaningful conversations about the violence in their communities.

We spoke with one of the organizers who says the event was made complete with support from the community.

“We’ve done thousands of haircuts at these events collectively, and it’s growing every year,” said Andre Morrison.

Balloon art was also featured at Monday’s event by Rose Hasan.