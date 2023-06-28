ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders and community members from Manchester, Shortsville, and beyond lines the streets Wednesday evening for the memorial procession of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade.

(Courtesy 355th Wing Public Affairs)

Wade, a Shortsville native, was found dead in Arizona June 17, days after he disappeared during a training exercise. His body returned home Wednesday. He was 33 years old.

For Kory’s cousin, — Tom Baker— the memories of Kory are coming in scattered, the emotions high.

“Camping. S’mores. Chasing our dogs around the campgrounds,” said Baker between tears.

For Baker and the rest of the family, the ‘not knowing’ of the accident that took Kory’s life is painful.



“There are a lot of questions still unanswered and just… just loss,” he said.

As for the training accident — Eric Woodhams said that easily could have been him while he was in the service. In 1998, a parachute collapsed in on him.

“I got lucky. And I know the community rallied around me. This is important,” he said standing with his two daughters.

And Woodhams was there with so many others, like Judy Romiser. For her, this procession for a fallen serviceman hits close to her heart.



“I had a couple of brothers who were in Vietnam. I had a father in World War II. And we also had a death in the family that was the same scenario. Lost in Vietnam,” she said.

Deborah Reed said in Manchester and Shortsville — this was a blow to everyone.



“People who didn’t even know him are out here and there’s so much love and everyone feels the hurt,” said Reed.

Stephen Perry is friends with Wade’s dad. “He’s taking it hard but you know — but he’s a strong guy and we’re here for him. We’re here to support him,” said Perry.

Baker said he wants readers to know this about SSgt Kory Wade: “Hard worker. Motivated. Committed to his country and to his family,” he said.

Wade had been awarded the Air and Space Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and U.S. Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon

The circumstances behind Wade’s death are under investigation.