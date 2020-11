45-year-old Rochester man hospitalized after fire and assault on Glide Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized after an assault and fire on Glide Street Tuesday night.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene of the fire around 5:45 p.m. Investigators say first responders found a 45-year-old man unconscious in a driveway.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where medical staff determined his injuries were the result of an assault. Police say he is in critical, but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.