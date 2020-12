ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters were called to Scio Street in Rochester Thursday night, for a three-alarm fire at City Blue Imaging. Heavy smoke was pouring from the print shop around 10:45 p.m.

The building is located on Scio Street between East Main Street and East Avenue. That portion of the roadway is closed while fire crews work to put out the fire.

