Crews called to house fire on Lexington Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department was called to a house fire on Lexington Avenue Wednesday night.

It began shortly before 10:30 p.m. According to the RFD, crews arriving on scene saw smoke coming from the back of the two-family residence. Since the building was boarded up and vacant, they had to remove boards from the windows in order to get in.

Firefighters found flames in the basement and on the first floor of both apartments. No one was inside.

According to the RFD, the fire was put out in about 30 minutes with minimal damage to the structure. The cause of the firs is under investigation.