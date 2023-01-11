First responders are on the scene of a crash along Chili Center Coldwater Road.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two are in custody after a crash along Chili Center Coldwater Road Wednesday afternoon, New York State Police (NYSP) said.

They were called there shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said that a trooper attempted to pull a vehicle over for traffic violations.

The driver did not comply, instead continuing down the road. Troopers said he continued east, driving over spike strips and flattening his tires, continuing across exit five in a pursuit that lasted under four minutes.

The driver then sped past a stop sign, crashing into another uninvolved car containing one person, authorities said. Both occupants of the fleeing car as well as the sole occupant of the uninvolved car were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the fleeing car has 12 outstanding warrants throughout the tri-county area, including one warrant for grand larceny, NYSP said. His name has not yet been released.

Just before 6 p.m. NYSP said that the scene is clear and all lanes have been reopened on 490 at Exit 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Location