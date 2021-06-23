Couple reflects near-drowning at Canandaigua Lake, rescue efforts of police and others

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, rough waves in Canandaigua Lake left 3 kayakers overturned and fighting for their lives.

They say it was about 40 minutes of struggling to stay afloat – and preparing for the worst.

Luckily, they’re all alive today, and say it wouldn’t be possible without the help they got.

“It gets really, really bad in a matter of seconds,” said Ramin Faraji.

He and his wife Joyce Miyake-Faraji headed out on kayaks on Canandaigua lake with two friends, when waters got rough.

All but three ended up overturning. Ramin was the only one with a life jacket.

“Me and my friend Marco were holding on this capsized kayak, we were almost in the middle of the lake,” said Joyce.

Joyce was the only one who remained upright. Her friend, hanging onto her boat, and the two others, lost from her sight.

“We were trying to paddle towards them, they were hanging onto Ramin’s capsized kayak,” she said.

All were terrified.

“I was crying, screaming, I didn’t want to give up,” she said.

Then she remembered her cell phone on her. All it took was one phone call to 911 – sending officers to their exact location right away.

“A cell phone was instrumental in this,” said Sergeant Michael Rago with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department.

Rago is one of two officers who headed out to rescue – saving these lives.

He says they weren’t the only ones on scene helping, either. A few passing boats heard cries for help. Joyce and Ramin describe it as help coming from all different angles, rescuing them in a matter of minutes.

“There was another boat that came by to help, and they said, ‘I thought you were just having fun,'” said Joyce. Their cries and waving arms were mistaken for fun, at first. That’s why the two say they’re going to be better prepared next time.

Sergeant Rago says life jackets are extremely important. And, make sure you know how to up-right a boat when it overturns, and practice doing it in safe waters with supervision.

“Have that safety stuff you’re required to have, PFD, whistle, sit in kayak a hand pump to pump the water clear if it were to overturn,” he said.

Rago says situations like this are why he does what he does. And sometimes, he doesn’t have to do it alone when other citizens step in.

As for the couple, they may not be going out on the water anytime soon after this. But both say they have a whole new outlook on life – and are eternally grateful for kindness of all who helped.

Their two friends received medical treatment at a nearby hospital and are recovering as well. One of them dislocated a shoulder in the process.

Ramin and Joyce thank Thompson Hosptital, Cheshire Fire Department and Canandaigua Ambulance for assisting on scene. They’re unsure the names of the families who assisted on passing boats, but say their warmth and kindness made all the difference.