ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester Community came together in support of a local family Thursday night.

A few weeks ago News 8 shared the story of Eric and Audrey Ekstrom, a couple who both endured long hospital stays.

Eric suffered a spinal injury while swimming in the ocean in Maryland, leaving him unable to feel or move anything from his neck down. Audrey had been in and out of the hospital for her high risk pregnancy.

Their close friends tell us she had their baby Wednesday night, six weeks premature. Now family members are asking the community to help cover these unexpected medical bills.

“We’re trying to do our best to help them raise as much money as possible. There is going to be funds associated with rehab, they’re looking for a new house that’s more handicap accessible for Erik, and we just want the last thing that they have to worry about after going through all this is the financial side of it.”

Eric is a teacher at the Greece Central School District and a wrestling coach at Webster Schroeder. Audrey is an oncology nurse.

Audrey’s sister has organized a fundraiser for the family.