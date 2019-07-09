Community leader says former RPD officer’s full body cam video is “troubling”

Reverend Lewis Stewart, president of the United Christian Leadership Ministry, said the full version of the body camera footage is troubling.

The full-length video stems from the arrest of Christopher Pate by former Rochester police officer Michael Sippel, who was found guilty of assault and fired in May.

“People of color are usually judged before they have been asked politely to do something and this is what Sippel did in this case,” Reverend Stewart said.

The full version of the video shows what happened after the confrontation between the officers and Pate. This portion was not allowed in court during the trial.

“Most people of color especially black men and brown men if they are not fearful of the police then something’s wrong because there has been a pattern of historical abuse and misconduct against black people for hundreds of years. What has openly shown this now is camera footage technology, otherwise you wouldn’t have had it,” he said.

Reverend Stewart said for him there’s one particularly disturbing part of the video.

“Mr. Pate was sitting in the back of the cruiser and he was apologizing, he was apologizing now for what they had done to him. He was begging them and for me, that was the most horrendous part, here’s someone who is placed in the situation where he thinks now that he has done wrong so therefore he apologizes for behavior that he need not apologize for.”

He also said he’s concerned by the lack of remorse by the officers during Pate’s hospital treatment.

“He was lying in the emergency room and they’re trying to get those prongs out of him and Sippel is eating something being callous, being careless, there’s no sympathy in him whatsoever.”

Reverend Stewart said something needs to be done to change police culture and the attitudes of individual officers, or nothing is going to change.

“Sippel saw Mr. Pate as just another black face who could be victimized and he thought he could get away with it.”