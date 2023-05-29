ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is currently on the scene near the Genesee River, as the US Coast Guard and the Rochester Fire Department appear to be investigating the Genesee River Monday morning.

Currently, RPD has the docks blocked off with police tape as it appears that a dive team is placing a ladder into the water and preparing to go in.

A News 8 crew says that a boat from the Coast Guard was doing slow passes in the river and that the RFD’s boat has been in and out of the docks.

It is currently unclear why they are in the river, however, traffic for other boats in the Genesee River remains open.

The US Coast Guard has been doing slow passes in the Genesse River for at least at past 15 minutes.Not sure if they are looking for something. River traffic for other boats remains open. The RFD also has a boat here & have been in and out of the Shumway Marina Docks @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/FveEQYMGT3 — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 29, 2023

