City of Rochester launching new program to help small businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is launching a new program to help small businesses find their footing.

The Entrepreneur Resource Partner Enhancement Program will make $1.5 million available to six entrepreneurial support organizations and six organizational coaches. Those funds will be used to provide small businesses with 24 months of case management support.

The program will focus on training, technical assistance, and other resources to help small businesses as they start up, expand, and create jobs.