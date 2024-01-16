BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — As part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s state budget address, New York State plans to invest billions of dollars toward access to mental health care in the upcoming fiscal year.

Locally, efforts to expand those services are well underway at Golisano Children’s Hospital. Work is continuing to build out both the pediatric and adult psychiatric departments.

Construction is in the works now for a new pediatric mental health urgent care for URMC, which will be the first of its kind for our region and only the second in New York State.

Lauren Opladen is an ICU nurse at Strong Memorial Hospital. She’s also a major advocate behind the urgent care project.

After facing severe bouts of depression in 2017, Opladen was admitted to Strong’s inpatient unit.

It’s the care from staff there, she says, that ultimately saved her life and inspired her to pursue a career in nursing.

“It brings me so much joy to see that attention is finally brought to the topic and that change is happening right in front of our eyes. It’s not, ‘Change is coming,’ because that was something that was told for a long time. Change is now. Change is finally happening, and that’s needed,” said Opladen.

Officials say the urgent care will help to accommodate children and teens experiencing a mental health crisis. Services, they say, will be streamlined at a time when demand continues to rise.

“This week, we’ll see about 100 requests for new mental health services in our facilities. That’s been about the number we’ll get every week now for about a year. It’s for folks who need connection with services of any intensity or urgency. We’ll be able to schedule appointments. We’ll be able to do walk-ins seven days a week, and we’ll be able to do routine as well as crisis or emergency visits there,” said Dr. Michael Scharf, chief of child and adolescent psychiatry at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

With first-hand experience, Opladen says the facility will be critical for future generations dealing with similar struggles.

“This is going to be a huge change in not only Rochester, but all of our area around us. I really thank everyone who’s been willing to put the stigma aside and focus on what’s needed for this next generation of upcoming kids. It’s something to help hopefully make their future better, and hopefully, they’re not going to be in the position I once was,” said Opladen.

URMC’s pediatric mental health urgent care is expected to get completed by June.

Strong Memorial Hospital is also in the midst of quadrupling the size of its psychiatric emergency department. Its completion is targeted for 2027.