ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) -A tentative agreement in a lawsuit against the state’s marijuana licensing process could bring relief to dozens of farmers and potential dispensary owners who have been on hold.

The CAURD program, which is short for Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary has been slow to award licenses due to several lawsuits filed against the state.

Plaintiffs have disagreed with the way regulators have chosen to issue licenses. the legal battles have had a real impact on growers and entrepreneurs in our area, but a vote during tomorrow’s cannabis control board meeting could bring good news.

Cannabis farmer Mike Dulen says the latest legal challenges have when this lawsuit has had an impact on the dispensaries and cannabis growers the farmers.

“Up until this point it’s kind of been a struggle as far as the amount of dispensaries and distribution points where we can sell our product and get our brand out there into consumers hands that’s what we’ve been waiting for,” Dulen said.

And he says he’s over farmers trying to find room in the business.

“So, we’re all just fighting for the same amount of shelf space and it’s way too much product for that shelf space, “he said.

He’s hoping the settlement bring needed relief soon. shares his hopes moving forward from the lawsuit.

“For us what we’re hoping for is more clarity around the actual permit dispensaries. The ones who have been waiting, the ones who have applied so we can get our brand in their hands because we don’t want to keep operating these showcases. We want to just cultivate and then grow our brand and sell to the dispensaries,” he said.

Dullen has been able to sell some his product at showcases similar to the one on East Avenue in Rochester

The hearing will be held at 10am November 17th.