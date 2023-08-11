ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new cannabis company service set to start making deliveries in Rochester and across Western New York hit a snag Friday.

At least one Canterra customer called news 8 Friday evening, saying she placed a $100 order for cannabis that was scheduled to be delivered between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. More than two hours past that time, she said she had still not received her delivery, and had not been contacted by the company.

News 8 reached out to Canterra cofounder Matt Krupp, who acknowledged that some delivers have been delayed more than anticipated. He released a statement saying:

“Demand for our products has surpassed even our optimistic projections. Unfortunately, the customer experience today was impacted by that demand and posed some challenges, as our communication platform was overwhelmed. Our entire team is working overtime to fulfill every order in a timely matter, but some deliveries are delayed more than anticipated. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to make things right for our customers.”

Canterra said it would be available for delivery in Monroe, Genesee, and Orleans Counties, along with others in Western New York. Customers will be required to show identification matching the name on the order upon delivery. Customers must be 21 or older to make a purchase.