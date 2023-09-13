ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Canandaigua was ordered to pay $1.5 million to the family of a parole officer, who was shot and killed during a confrontation with police, according to court documents released Tuesday.

In October 2018, the family of Sandy Guardiola filed a lawsuit against the City of Canandaigua. Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth, and Canandaigua Police Sergeant Scott Kadien are also listed as defendants in the case.

On October 4, 2017, police responded to Guardiola’s apartment at Pinnacle North in Canandaigua for a welfare check. Officers were called by coworkers of Guardiola who were reportedly concerned when she didn’t show up for work.

At the apartment, police said Sgt. Scott Kadien knocked on Guardiola’s door, entered her apartment and found Guardiola in her bed.

Sgt. Kadien left the room to call dispatch, police said, and when he returned, he said Guardiola had a gun. At that point, police said Guardiola fired her weapon and pointed it at Kadien. Kadien responded by shooting and ultimately killing Guardiola.

In court documents, the law firm representing the defendants in the case say the $1.5 million judgment “is not an admission that Plaintiffs have suffered any damages.”

“This Offer of Judgment is made for the purposes specified in Rule 68 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and is not to be construed as an admission of liability by Defendants, City of Canandaigua and Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth and Canandaigua Police Sergeant Scott Kadien, or any official, employee or agent of City of Canandaigua, or any agency thereof; nor is it an admission that Plaintiffs have suffered any damages. Acceptance of this Offer of Judgment will act to release and discharge Defendants, City of Canandaigua and Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth and Canandaigua Police Sergeant Scott Kadien, their successors or assigns, and all past and present officials, employees, representatives and agents of Defendants, City of Canandaigua and Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth and Canandaigua Police Sergeant Scott Kadien, from any and all claims that were or could have been alleged by plaintiff in the above-referenced action. This offer is made pursuant to the provisions of Rule 68(a) and Rule 26(b) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and will be deemed withdrawn unless you serve a written notice of acceptance of the offer within fourteen (14) days of the date that it was served on you.” Sugarman Law Firm, LLP

