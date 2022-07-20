RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — A local camp for kids and adults with disabilities is looking for more volunteers.

Camp Haccamo has been in our region for nearly 70 years. Haccamo, stands for ‘handicapped children’s camp for Monroe County. Dolly Kujawa has been executive director for 16 years.

She says the pandemic certainly had its challenges on their operations — especially with the camp being closed for two years.

In that time, it’s been a race to bring on enough staff.

“We have to have nurses 24/7, we hire counselors,” said Kujawa. “The pandemic raised havoc with staffing abilities, because we lost a lot of our college students, and in the last two or three years a lot have graduated college and gone into the professional field.”

She says lately. many applications are leaning toward younger ages.

The minimum age requirement is 18.

“We make sure you are never paired with anyone without experience, we don’t just throw them out there and say do this, do that,” she said. Staff goes through a two-day intensive training.

Right now the camp has enough staff to bring on 80 campers. If they can bring on more staff, Kujawa says they can invite more campers who are currently on a waitlist.

“I think we are around 40 which is good, we could use a few more, we have had a couple that have dropped out,” she said.

Kujawa says the results and memories are rewarding for both the campers and staff.

“Nothing like seeing the campers arrive and seeing the smiles on their faces, them meeting their friends they haven’t seen, some of them in almost three years,” she said.

Camp for youth will run from July 25 through the 29th. Camp for adults runs from the first day in August through the fifth.