Brockport community floods those devastated by fire with outpouring of donations

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of people have lost everything after an early morning fire in the 700 building of Viking apartment building in Brockport. Two people are injured and in the hospital, and several are homeless, including Jessica Tuttle.

Tuttle lived in the 700 building with her son. On Wednesday morning she woke up to smoke in her apartment, flames on her balcony, and heartbreak as she watched her home burn. “I’ve never had this happen, it’s the hardest thing. It’s so scary, I lost everything,” Tuttle said.

Tuttle and other people who lived in the apartment building said they didn’t hear a fire alarm go off to alert them of the fire. Brockport police were the first ones on scene and got everyone out safely, and a lieutenant said the officers who responded first only heard alarms in part of the building. He said as they were pulling people out of the wing that wasn’t on fire they didn’t hear alarms. He said they did heard alarms coming from the direction of the wing that was on fire.

“The thing with the alarms is, it’s weird, I can be making toast and it’ll go off but this instance nothing went off,” Tuttle said.

Fire crews said they aren’t sure how the fire started but the investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Monroe County Fire Bureau. News 8 has reached out to them regarding the fire alarms but hadn’t heard back yet as of Wednesday afternoon. The building was damaged so badly, it was later demolished.

This is what’s left of the Viking Apartment building in Brockport that was on fire this morning. Crews just finished demolishing what was left of it @News_8 pic.twitter.com/IfgMMIM2cw — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) October 14, 2020

Tuttle stopped by Grinds 122 Cafe Wednesday afternoon, where donations are being collected. Manager Nicole Battaglia said as soon as she heard about the fire she had to do something. She posted on Facebook early in the morning that Grinds would open its banquet room for donations to be collected. They are also offering a free meal to everyone affected.

“It makes me very happy that I live somewhere where everybody cares about each other whether they know them or don’t know them,” Battaglia said.

Tuttle picked out clothing, home, and food items at Grinds to replace what she had lost. She said what matters is that she and her son got out safely, but unfortunately they still don’t know if their cat made it out alive.

“You don’t realize the loss until you go through this, so seeing this, it’s amazing. So whoever is donating, thank you,” she said.

Anyone who wants to donate can bring clothing, supplies, food, or cash donations to the banquet room of Grinds 122. Battaglia said they’ll be collecting until everyone gets what they need.