ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation Friday she says will strengthen the state’s Red Flag Law.

The legislation signed Friday eliminates the fee to apply for an extreme risk protection order. The Red Flag Law uses those ERPOs to “keep guns away from people who are at high risk of using them to hurt other people or themselves” by ordering them not to possess or buy a firearm, rifle, or shotgun.

The New York State Extreme Risk Protection Order dashboard shows the number of temporary and final extreme risk protection orders issued between May 2022 and September 2023.

Monroe County

Wayne County

Livingston County

Ontario County

Orleans County

Genesee County